Dabangg 3 song Hud Hud edits controversial scenes after Jamia protest

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 announce an edited version of the title track Hud Hud, chopping out the controversial scenes from the video after Jamia protests.

's Dabangg 3 landed into a soup a few days back when the religious group named Hindu Janajagruti Samiti raised objection on a few scenes in the title track Hud Hud. As per the sect, Salman's song was derogatory to the holy sages as it showed them dance along with the actor at the riverbank in an inappropriate way. The actor was also seen seeking blessings from the Hindu triumvirate with three men disguised as Brahma-Vishnu- Mahesh, which hurt the sentiments of the followers of Hinduism.

However, recently after the Jamia protests, the makers of Dabangg 3 have released a new version of the song after editing out controversial scenes from the video. Taking to their official Twitter handle, Salman Khan Films, the makers announced that they have voluntarily edited out a few scenes from the title track Hud Hud from Dabangg 3. “Keeping everyone’s sentiments in mind we have voluntarily edited certain scenes from the song Hud Hud Dabangg,” read the tweet.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 brings back Salman Khan in his iconic cop avatar Chulbul Pandey. The film also stars , Kiccha Sudeep and welcomes debutante Saiee Manjrekar on board. The action-packed trailer, groovy chartbusters, and Salman Khan's whistle worthy one-liners, the film has already been raging and we can't wait to catch the first day first show on December 20, 2019.

The film is a prequel of the first two installments of Dabangg and promises a lot more of action, drama, and fun. It follows the story of Chulbul Pandey in his early days and reveals about his ladylove before Rajjo comes into the picture.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan on Hud Hud Dabangg controversy: There’s nothing controversial about it

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3 Dialogue Promo: Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey flirts with his habibi Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ram Charan, Salman Khan & Venkatesh dancing to Munna Badnaam Hua song is one EPIC moment

Credits :Twitter

Read More