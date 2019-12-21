Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan gets a special custom made WWE Championship belt to celebrate the movie’s release

As Salman Khan is enjoying the thunderous response for his recent release Dabangg 3, the superstar has been honoured with a customized WWE Championship belt.

After creating a lot of buzz in the town, ’s much talked about movie Dabangg 3 has been released and the audience is going gaga over it. From Salman reprising his role of our favourite cop Chulbul Pandey, to his ultimate swag while performing his signature step and of course the action sequences between Salman and Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep, the movie has bought several surprises for the audience. And while the Dabangg 3 team is overwhelmed with the response, Salman has another reason to double the celebration.

According to the recent buzz, the superstar has been honoured by WWE in order to celebrate the release of Dabangg 3 who presented a special gift to him. As Dabangg 3 hit the theatres, Salman was honoured with a customized WWE Championship belt by WWE to celebrate the release of the film. Interestingly, this customized belt was fitted with side plated and had Salman’s name emblazoned in gold on it. The news was revealed by WWE Now India host Gaelyn Mendonca during the show.

Take a look at this special WWE championship belt for Salman Khan:

Meanwhile, talking about Dabangg 3, the team is currently enjoying the stupendous response to the movie. After opening to mix, the Salman starrer has managed to rake in around Rs. 23 crores on the first day of release despite the ongoing tension over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the nation.

Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie also stars Arbaaz Khan, , Saiee Manjrekar and Pramod Khanna in key roles. Besides, also made a special appearance in the movie. To note, Dabangg 3 was released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Credits :Twitter

