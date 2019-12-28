Dabangg 3 star Salman Khan obliges a ‘super mom’ for a selfie and poses with her kids; Check it out

Salman Khan, who has time and again proved that he has a golden heart, won hearts after he clicked a selfie with a mom of two kids. Take a look:

is a superstar who is known for his golden heart. Not only does he extend a helping hand to his co-stars as and when required, but the Dabangg 3 star also never fails to greet his fans and express their gratitude towards his fans. But his recent gesture towards one of his fans has made us fall in love with his generosity. This happened while our Chulbul Pandey was on his way to meet his newborn niece Aayat.

We all know that Salman’s birthday on December 27 has been a double celebration for the superstar. While the actor turned a year older, he also became mamu once again as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma delivered a baby girl. As Salman was rushing to meet the new member of his family, his fans and paparazzi flocked around him and blocked his way to get a glimpse of the star. However, it was a mother with her two kids who got lucky enough to get clicked with the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor. It happened after Salman noticed the lady who was accompanied by her two kids and was struggling to take a picture with the superstar. Despite the mob, Salman obliged this supermom and posed happily with her kids. Isn’t that a heart-winning gesture by the Sultan star?

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman’s recent release Dabangg 3 is going strong at the box office and has emerged as the superstar’s 15th consecutive Rs. 100 crore movie. After Dabangg 3, Salman will be seen in another cop drama titled Radhe. The movie will be helmed by Prabhudheva and will also in the lead.

