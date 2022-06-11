Dabangg to Sultan: 5 Salman Khan actioners to binge-watch this summer weekend

Yet another week has gone by in the blink of an eye and the weekend is finally here to relax and rejuvenate. Weekends are to unwind, retire and relax after a week full of commitments, deadlines, and targets to be met. The summer has already set-in and the heatwave across India before the arrival of monsoons is making it tough to move out of the house. This also means it’s time to binge on some good enjoyable content over the hot summer weekend. The Sultan Of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has got you covered with some of his best action-masala flicks which can be enjoyed over the weekend with a bowl of popcorn and a glass of chilled cola.

Here is a list of 5 actioners of Salman Khan that can be binge-watched over the weekend at the comfort of your home

1. Dabangg (Netflix): It has been a while since a Bollywood film had all the elements of a commercial pot-boiler. Action, drama, tragedy, comedy, romance, and a lovable cop Chulbul Pandey – these are the key takeaways from this family masala flick fronted by Salman Khan. Watch how Chulbul Pandey avenges the death of his mother whilst fighting a gang of notorious goons. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, this film promises to be an enjoyable weekend watch.

2. Bodyguard (Netflix) : Yet another film that fits the bill of a commercial entertainer in the multi-genre space. Watch how Salman Khan, essaying the role of bodyguard Lovely Singh, comes to the rescue of his mistress Divya, who wishes to get rid of him by making him fall in love with an imaginary lover Chhaya. This Siddiqui directorial is certain to be an absolute joyride.

3. Ek The Tiger (Amazon Prime) : It is the time of spy thrillers and back in 2012, this Salman Khan cross-border spy thriller got audiences hooked and booked. Watch how RAW agent Avinash Rathore a.k.a Tiger along with his ISI partner Zoya fight anti-social elements that disrupt the harmony of both nations. Directed by Kabir Khan, this film will certainly keep you thrilled and engaged.

4. Tiger Zinda Hai (Amazon Prime) : The second instalment of the Tiger franchise goes a notch higher than the first one as Tiger and Zoya collaborate to rescue a group of nurses who are held hostage by a terrorist organisation. This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial should certainly be on your watch-list.

5. Sultan (Amazon Prime) : A run-down desi wrestler Sultan Ali Khan makes his comeback as an MMA fighter in this action drama which boasts of some incredible performances. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Sultan should be one of your preferred weekend watches.

