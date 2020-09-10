  1. Home
Dabangg turns 10: Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan celebrate 'a decade of swag' of Salman Khan, Sonakshi starrer

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, late Vinod Khanna starrer Dabangg completed 10 years today. Celebrating the same, Arbaaz and Malaika Arora shared a video and thanked the fans for the love for the film.
A film that turned out to be a massy blockbuster, Dabangg released exactly on this date 10 years ago. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Dimple Kapadia, the late Vinod Khanna and others, the film managed to impress everyone with its action and storyline. Not just this, the special song Munni Badnaam Hui featuring Malaika Arora is still a chartbuster and the fans of the actress loved her moves in it. As today marks the 10th anniversary of Salman, Sonakshi's film, Arbaaz and Malaika took to social media to celebrate the same with a special video. 

The video montage featured snippets of Chulbul Pandey and his Robinhood Swag with Rajjo aka Sonakshi. With it, the video celebrated a decade of 'dabangg swag' and more. Malaika shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "10 Years of Dabangg." On the other hand, Arbaaz shared the video on Twitter with a big Thank you note to fans who continued to shower their love on the film. The actor-producer thanked everyone for making Chulbul Pandey into a cult character and celebrated the 10 years of Abhinav Kashyap's directorial. 

Arbaaz shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you all for the love and appreciation bestowed on this truly lovable film. A film that created the iconic Chulbul Pandey that has become a cult character. We had a wonderful time and experience while making this film and once again thank you all for the love and support." 

Take a look at Arbaaz and Malaika's posts on 10 years of Dabangg:

Meanwhile, the film's sequels Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3 also received an ample amount of love. Apart from the lead cast, Dabangg featured Sonu Sood as the villainous character and fans loved him as Chheddi Singh. As per Box Office India, Dabangg that released in 2010 did a business of over Rs 141 Crores back then and was a massive blockbuster for Salman, Sonakshi, Arbaaz and others. The film was produced by Arbaaz Khan. 

