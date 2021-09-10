Dabangg turns 11: Salman Khan’s different avatar to plot; 5 things that turned the cop drama into a franchise

– this isn’t just a name but an emotion. The superstar, who made its debut with the 1988 release Biwi Ho To Aisi, has been ruling the industry for over three decades now. In his career, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor has given several iconic movies and had won millions of hearts with his stupendous acting prowess. Besides, Salman’s versatility has also left everyone amazed. The actor has not shied away from trying his hands on different genres and different looks as well.

From family dramas to comedy dramas, romantic comedy, romance dramas and more, Salman Khan has always been a treat to watch on the big screen. Amid these, the Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor treated his massive fan army with yet another blockbuster 11 years ago which went on to rule millions of hearts. We are talking about the 2010 release Dabangg which was helmed by Abhinav Kashyap along with , Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, etc in key roles. Interestingly, the movie went on to win millions of hearts and went on to become a successful franchise. So, as Dabangg turns 11 today, we bring you five reasons why the cop drama turned into a franchise.

Salman's never seen before avatar

Salman Khan, who was seen in different kinds of roles in his career of over three decades, was seen in a never seen before avatar in Dabangg. The superstar was seen getting into the role of Chulbul Pandey aka Robinhood Pandey and he managed to strike a chord with millions of hearts. From his swag to his moustached look everything about Chulbul Pandey became a rage among the fans.

His chemistry with

Dabangg marked Sonakshi Sinha’s big Bollywood debut and also turned out to be her first project with Salman. While Sonakshi played the role of Rajjo in the movie, her chemistry with Salman was on point and a massive hit among the fans. Undoubtedly, people loved to watch them in one frame.

The storyline

Dabangg was not just backed with an interesting ensemble of cast but also had an intriguing storyline. This cop drama was written by Dilip Shukla and Abhinav Singh Kashyap and it had all the elements of a blockbuster, emotions, drama, romance, comedy and action.

Box office success

Dabangg was a massive hit at the box office. The movie, which opened with a first day collection of Rs. 14.55 crore according to Box Office India, went on to make a lifetime collection of Rs 141.24 crore and was among Salman’s biggest hits.

Catchy music

Who doesn’t feel like tapping their feet on Hud Hud Dabangg? The Abhinav Kashyap directorial had some of the most foot tapping numbers which was an instant hit among the fans. Besides, one can’t forget the popular romantic number Tere Mast Mast Do Nain and Chori Kiya Re Jiya which has an altogether different fan base.

