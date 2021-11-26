Dabangg to Wanted; Five times Salman Khan donned the cop avatar on screen and nailed it

The Indian audience has a soft corner for righteous heroes in uniform who fight evil fearlessly. Luckily for Salman Khan, he just fits the role perfectly. Time and again with his multiple stints be it in the mega-successful Dabangg series or the ’99 hit Auzaar, Salman has proved that cop roles suit him ridiculously well. In fact, in his latest, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, Bhai portrays the role of a moral Sikh cop. This is Salman’s first movie with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman in cop avatar is old news, however, it is one that always attracts the audience no matter what. Thus, here is a small round-up of five movies through the ages where Salman aced the role of a cop.

Auzaar (1997)

We are pretty sure that a lot of Gen Z might not know about Salman’s performance in this movie. Salman Khan portrays Suraj Prakash, a CBI officer, in the classic action film from 1997. Suraj is tasked with investigating a criminal boss and his fraudulent operations. When he discovers that the thug is his closest friend's dad, issues stem. Yet Suraj deals with it sensibly and approaches his best friend with the reality. Salman's performance is outstanding, and he does justice to this well-written persona. This character is quite calm and humanised, something we can't really say for the other cop characters Salman played.

Garv (2004)

This movie was ahead of its time and honestly, would have been a wonder if it was released today. Salman Khan plays Arjun Ranawat, a good cop who gets tangled in a rigged regime in Garv. Arjun opts for a peaceful retaliation, however, he fails multiple times. Further, he gets aggressive with the criminals And it's there that his real adventure commences. Salman's acting abilities shine in this flick. Moreover, this movie sets a perfect base for Salman's Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg.

Wanted (2009)

Wanted takes a different storyline as Salman plays an undercover cop who lives the life of a gangster as a disguise to catch the bad guys. The movie garnered a lot of appreciation and was quite a success. Wanted’s climax is one of the finest plot twists in Bollywood’s history and only Salman could have done justice to the character of Radhe.

Dabangg (2010)

You would be lying to yourself if you didn’t expect Chulbul Pandey to be on this list. The rowdy cop Chulbul Pandey stands to be Bollywood’s most famous cop and not many hold a candle to him. The movie and Salman’s character has it all - be it action, comedy, or romance, the movie delivers everything to the audience. Chulbul is charming and knows how to keep his audience entertained at all times. And of course, it is Salman who breathed life into this masterpiece of a character.

Antim: The Final Truth (2021)

Salman Khan’s latest sees him as a righteous, cool, and tough Sikh cop. In a recent interview, Salman exclaimed how his character of Rajveer in Antim is different than any other cop character he has played and is a character he has wanted to play for a long time. We are sure that Bhai will achieve his aim with this role as well, and cop Rajveer will make a cozy corner in our hearts!

