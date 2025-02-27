Dabba Cartel: Shabana Azmi says ‘meri kya majaal’ on revealing real reason for doing Netflix show; ‘Kyuki bahu ne…’

Shabana Azmi, who is set to appear in Netflix’s upcoming series Dabba Cartel, has been actively promoting the show in recent days. During a recent interview, she was asked whether she agreed to the project simply because she was stuck at home with her family, Shabana quipped "Kyunki bahu ne likha aur beta produce kar raha hai toh meri kya majaal ki main kisi tarah se, aur voh bhi covid ke zamane mein, na bol du."

In a conversation shared on Netflix India’s YouTube channel, Shabana Azmi humorously dismissed the idea that she had no choice but to accept the role. She clarified that the reality was even more pressing, joking that since her daughter-in-law wrote the show and her son was producing it, she had no option but to agree, especially during the COVID era.

Shabana’s stepson, Farhan Akhtar, is backing the series through his production company, Excel Entertainment, while his wife, Shibani Dandekar, has written the script.

Shabana Azmi, who has been married to Javed Akhtar since 1984, has previously spoken about her relationship with his children, Farhan and Zoya Akhtar. She credited their strong bond to the generosity of Javed’s first wife and the children's mother, Honey Irani.

In an interview with Zoom, Shabana shared that their connection would not have been possible without Honey’s willingness to include her in their lives from a young age.

She explained that because of their mother’s openness, Farhan and Zoya never saw her as the stereotypical "stepmother" often depicted in fairy tales, which made their relationship much easier to build.

According to Netflix's official description, Dabba Cartel follows the story of five women who start a tiffin service with a hidden twist after an investigation into a pharmaceutical company impacts their lives.

The series features a star-studded cast, including Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, Gajraj Rao, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat.

Helmed by director Hitesh Bhatia, the crime drama is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment. The show is the creative work of Shibani Akhtar, Vishnu Menon, Gaurav Kapur, and Akanksha Seda. Dabba Cartel is set to premiere on Netflix on February 28, 2025.