Dabba Cartel Trailer OUT: Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, and more promise their own Narcos Thane with this gripping drug mafia series

The trailer of the upcoming series Dabba Cartel, starring Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, and more, has been released, and it gives a peek into the thrilling story.

By Apeksha Juneja
Published on Feb 18, 2025  |  03:23 PM IST |  492
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The Netflix series Dabba Cartel has intrigued viewers since its announcement. The trailer has now been released and it offers a peek into the gripping story. Shabana Azmi, Jyotika, and more promise their own Narcos Thane with this drug mafia series. It is packed with a lot of twists and turns.

Today, February 18, 2025, the makers of the upcoming series Dabba Cartel unveiled the official trailer across their social media platforms. 

The caption read, “They're cooking. And it's criminally good. Watch Dabba Cartel, out 28 February, only on Netflix.”

Watch the full trailer here!


Credits: Netflix India Instagram
