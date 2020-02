Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani & others look terrific in the photos

Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2020 launch event which took place recently in Mumbai was attended by Sunny Leone, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, evergreen diva Rekha, and many others.

Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2020 is out and everyone is already excited to see what this ace photographer has come up with this year. The event which took place recently in Mumbai was attended by , Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, evergreen diva , and many others. It was a fun-filled event that saw celebrities bonding and posing with the photo frame of their final shot for the calendar. A video of Jackie Shroff kissing his son Tiger Shroff's photo at the event had gone viral on social media. The final shots for the calendar are out and have taken over social media.

While Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kiara Advani nail their topless look, Kriti Sanon, , look stunning on their photos. is driving the fans crazy with his uber-cool look and his swag. Jacqueline Fernandez, who is fond of pets and is often seen clicking pictures and videos with horses, is seen posing with a horse and looks amazing in the photo. Ananya Panday gives us a sporty look with a twist in the photo. The actress is seen posing with one leg on a ball wearing heels. Abhishek Bachchan, who has been shooting for Dabboo Ratanani's calendar from the start has killed it with his look. Others who have featured in this year's calendar are , , Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, John Abraham and others. The celebrities have given their best shots for the much-awaited glitzy calendar and once again made it a grand one and created a buzz already.

Check out all the pictures of Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2020 here:

Which celebrities' photoshoot did you like the most? Tell us in the comment below!

