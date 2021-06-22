Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Kriti Sanon turns into the enchanting beauty in black as she sizzles in her shot

Kriti Sanon is the next face in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 Calendar and the actress is looking absolutely stunning.

After , Kiara Advani, , Vijay Deverakonda, Vicky Kaushal, and Tiger Shroff made their way to Dabboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar shoot, now it is Kriti Sanon who is up for taking the internet by storm. Kriti Sanon recently shared her photograph clicked by Bollywood's renowned and professional fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani. In the photograph, Kriti can be seen wearing tight leather pants and a top styled with ankle-high heels. Taking the picture to her Instagram Kriti simply wrote, “#dabbooratnanicalendar2021” and credited everyone.

The photograph was also posted by Dabboo himself who captioned it as, “You Should See Her In A Crown Enchanting Kriti @kritisanon for #dabbooratnanicalendar2021”. Kriti’s photograph is loved by the people, a user commented, “Whoaaaaa Savage Kritzzz totally digging the look”. Kriti Sanon is in the talks to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's ‘Kill Bill’. A source revealed, “Nikhil has been working closely on the script of Kill Bill adaptation with Anurag Kashyap all through the lockdown.”

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s photograph-

The source further added, “The duo are calling it a homage to the original film and have finally locked a script that does justice to the legacy of the Quentin Tarantino directorial. Anurag and Nikhil have now taken a step ahead to move on to the casting front and initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the lead.”

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be appearing in some big-budget films like ‘Adipurush’ opposite Prabhas and , and a lead role in ‘Mimi’. The actress will also appear in other films like ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, and ‘Ganpath’.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

