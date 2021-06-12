Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021 PICS: Vicky Kaushal gives Rockstar vibes, Vidya Balan turns stylish queen of wild

Popular celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has shared the snippets from his 2021 Calendar on social media. Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Balan have managed to stun as the stars on the calendar for 2021.

Like every year, in 2021, Bollywood buffs have been waiting for the release of Dabboo Ratnani's celebrity calendar. Well, the wait seems to be over as the celebrity photographer recently shared photos of two of the superstars who have featured in his calendar for 2021. Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Balan themselves went ahead and dropped the first look of their respective calendar shots from 2021. While Vicky opted for a rockstar look, Vidya kept it stylish in her shoot for Dabboo's calendar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared his photo from the popular photographer's calendar and left netizens gushing. In the photo, the handsome URI star is seen clad in a black tee with matching distressed jeans, a leather jacket and a cool pair of sunglasses. As Vicky posed with an intense expression on his face, he managed to make heads turn and leave his fans gasping for breath. His sleeveless tee gave us a glimpse of his ripped muscles and they surely grabbed eyeballs. In a series of other fun photos, Vicky also posed with Dabboo and Manisha Ratnani. The behind-the-scenes photo of the URI actor with the photographer and his wife gave us a glimpse of how fun they had while shooting for the 2021 calendar.

On the other hand, Vidya also shared her shot from the 2021 calendar on her Instagram handle and left netizens in awe. In the photo, Vidya is seen posing next to a tree. She is seen clad in a black printed gown with a side slit. The star's hair and makeup were kept quite natural to keep it in line with the wild forest. Her classy look in black in the Calendar shot grabbed the attention of netizens as several fans loved the picture. In a series of behind-the-scenes photos, Vidya cheerfully posed with the man behind the lens, Dabboo and left everyone excited for the final shot.

Reportedly, apart from Vicky and Vidya, several other stars shot for Dabbo's 2021 calendar. Now that Vicky and Vidya's shots are out, fans would be eager to see the calendar shots for other stars too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

