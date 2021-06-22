  1. Home
Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Tiger Shroff flaunts chiselled abs in all their glory in a monochrome shot

Tiger Shroff recently shared a photograph of him on his social media account clicked by the professional photographer, Dabboo Ratnani.
4924 reads Mumbai
Tiger Shroff Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Tiger Shroff flaunts chiselled abs in all their glory in a monochrome shot (Pic Credit- Tiger Shroff Instagram)
Bollywood’s renowned celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is back with his celebrity calendar for the year 2021. This year for the calendar, Dabboo Ratnani has clicked Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff among others. Recently, Tiger took to his Instagram and shared a picture of himself clicked by Dabboo Ratnani. In the picture, Tiger can be seen jumping with his arms spread and flaunts his abs. The actor has styled a black shirt with black jeans and shoes. 

Dabboo has added the rain effect in the picture to make it more impressive. In the caption, Tiger wrote, “@dabbooratnani making it rain before the monsoons! Thanks for another fun fast shoot”. Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff dropped a black heart with a fire emoji in the comments section, whereas mother Ayesha Shroff commented, “Beautiful!!!!” with heart emojis. Celebs like Vijaya Sharma, Himesh Reshammiya, Manisha  D Ratnani, Lauren Gottlieb and Nikitin Dheer appreciated the picture in comments. 

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s pictures- 

 

On the work front, Tiger is going to be seen in ‘Ganpath’ opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is going to be a sports drama produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani. Reportedly, it will star Tiger as a boxer. According to sources, Tiger will also be filming ‘Heropanti 2’ in Russia next month. Major action sequences and a song will be shot in Moscow and St Petersburg, according to the film's production crew. Tiger is yet to start the shooting for the remake of Rambo.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay is a big Tiger Shroff fan; Called him 'Thalaivaa' reveals Malavika Mohanan 

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

