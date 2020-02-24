Dabboo Ratnani shuts trolls by sharing a throwback PIC of Tabu; Says he recreated it in Kiara Advani's shoot

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has recently shut down trolls who accused him of plagiarising Kiara Advani's photo. Read further for more details.

Famous celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani is a known name in the Bollywood film industry. He revealed certain photographs from his recent Annual Calendar photo shoot on social media. In one of the pictures, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani can be seen posing topless while holding a leaf with her hands. The photographer has been subjected to a lot of backlash and trolls thereafter as many accused him of plagiarism. He was accused of copying a picture from the photoshoot of International photographer Marie Barsch.

In fact, Marie also had posted about the same on social media and called out Dabboo. The latter has finally shut down these trolls by sharing a post that dates back to the year 2002. It features actress posing topless while looking at the camera. Dabboo further wrote, “??? Beautiful @tabutiful for #dabbooratnanicalender 2002?? This timeless & mesmerizing shot of Tabu was taken in the year 2001 and it featured in my calendar in the year 2002. There’s been a Lil noise about @kiaraaliaadvani ‘s breathtaking 2020 calendar shot with a leaf! Guess if I can reuse my camera, I can definitely repeat my own concept??! & if at all that doesn’t go well with trolls, then I admit to plagiarizing MY OWN SELF???? Huge Thanks to my friends who trust me?! That’s all that matters.”

Check out the throwback picture of Tabu shared by Dabboo Ratnani below:

Also, check Kiara Advani’s photo from his recent Annual Calendar shoot below:

(ALSO READ: Kiara Advani’s topless shot from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar gives netizens perfect meme material)

Well, after having a look at both the pictures, one can figure out that there are surely some similarities between them. For the unversed, Dabboo Ratnani was accused by an internet user who pointed out that there is a striking similarity between Kiara Advani’s photo and that of a one taken by Marie Barsch. Talking about his 2020 Annual Calendar, many other well-known Bollywood celebs appeared in the same including John Abraham, , Vidya Balan, , and others.

