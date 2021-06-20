Dabboo Ratnani's calendar PIC: Alia Bhatt stuns in an electric blue dress; Soni Razdan showers compliments

Actress Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her from Daboo Ratnani's photoshoot. Check out the details.

One of the most anticipated photo shoots in Bollywood is that of Daboo Ratnani's. Over the years, several well known faces of the B town have been a part of his annual celebrity calendar. The notable photographer’s newly released calendar for the year 2021 features some of the biggest celebs from the film industry. Some of the stunning pictures from the photographer’s calendar include , Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, , Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal, and Vidya Balan among others.

Now, has also shared her picture from Daboo Ratnani's photoshoot. In the breathtaking picture, the actress can be seen wearing an electric blue coloured cutout dress. She kept her hair loose and is seen donning neckpieces and rings on her fingers. Netizens were in awe of the actress’s beautiful picture and took to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also commented with a line of blue heart emoticons. Alia’s friend and designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Ufffff."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has a few projects lined up in front of her. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has Ayan Mukherji's directorial film Brahmastra, which also stars , Amitabh Bachchan, , and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. The film was initially announced to release in 2019, however, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the release got delayed. Now, the movie is expected to release by the end of 2021, according to reports.

