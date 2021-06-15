  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Daboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan amp up glam quotient; PHOTOS

While most of the photos are high on fashion and glam, this year's cutest calendar photo undoubtedly goes to Ananya Panday. Check it out below.
12802 reads Mumbai
Daboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan amp up glam quotient; PHOTOS. Daboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan amp up glam quotient; PHOTOS.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In Bollywood, Daboo Ratnani's calendar has become one of the most anticipated photoshoots to look forward to over the years. The notable photographer has now released brand new photos for the year 2021 and it features the film industry's top stars. From Vidya Balan to Saif Ali Khan, the calendar shots never fail to surprise us or leave us in awe. 

While most of the photos are high on fashion and glam, this year's cutest calendar photo undoubtedly goes to Ananya Panday. Unlike other actors, the young star did not pose solo and instead got along her dog Flash. Ananya struck a happy pose for the calendar as her dog Flash posed adorably for the camera. 

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ananya captioned it, "Flash stealing my signature pose #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021." Another striking calendar photo was that of Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The stars took the style quotient a notch higher with their ultra glam looks. While Saif dished out rockstar vibes, Abhishek endorsed luxury. 

Other stunning photos from Daboo Ratnani's calendar include Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Balan among others. 

Check out Daboo Ratnani's calendar shots for 2021:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Apart from these Bollywood stars, Daboo also shot with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The rugged photoshoot with Vijay turned out to be a huge hit on social media and truly delighted his fans. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Deverakonda's debut look for Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2021 is hot and never seen before

Credits :PinkvillaInstagram/Dabboo Ratnani

You may like these
Sara Ali Khan & Saif or Ananya Panday & Chunky; Which father & daughter duo you’d like to see on screen? VOTE
Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Ananya Panday, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai & others look terrific in the photos
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday's casual chic weekend look includes a tan LV handbag worth Rs 2.6 lakh
PICS: Ananya Panday keeps it casual as she steps out for a salon session
INSIDE Ananya Panday’s fancy & lush house in Mumbai; Photos that will give you a quick tour of her dreamy pad
Saif Ali Khan's sister reminisces Sara Ali Khan’s childhood & shares THIS priceless PHOTO with Amrita Singh