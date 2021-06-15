Daboo Ratnani Calendar 2021: Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan amp up glam quotient; PHOTOS

While most of the photos are high on fashion and glam, this year's cutest calendar photo undoubtedly goes to Ananya Panday. Check it out below.

In Bollywood, Daboo Ratnani's calendar has become one of the most anticipated photoshoots to look forward to over the years. The notable photographer has now released brand new photos for the year 2021 and it features the film industry's top stars. From Vidya Balan to , the calendar shots never fail to surprise us or leave us in awe.

While most of the photos are high on fashion and glam, this year's cutest calendar photo undoubtedly goes to Ananya Panday. Unlike other actors, the young star did not pose solo and instead got along her dog Flash. Ananya struck a happy pose for the calendar as her dog Flash posed adorably for the camera.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ananya captioned it, "Flash stealing my signature pose #DabbooRatnaniCalendar2021." Another striking calendar photo was that of Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The stars took the style quotient a notch higher with their ultra glam looks. While Saif dished out rockstar vibes, Abhishek endorsed luxury.

Other stunning photos from Daboo Ratnani's calendar include , Tara Sutaria, Vicky Kaushal and Vidya Balan among others.

Check out Daboo Ratnani's calendar shots for 2021:

Apart from these Bollywood stars, Daboo also shot with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda. The rugged photoshoot with Vijay turned out to be a huge hit on social media and truly delighted his fans.

