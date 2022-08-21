Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor is a rockstar in oversized shirt as he gets clicked outside T-Series office; PHOTOS

Ranbir Kapoor is in an active mode these days. With back-to-back film releases and upcoming film shoots Ranbir is spotted in the city quite often these days. Well, the actor is also soon going to become a father and is on cloud 9 these days. Today, the Brahmastra star was spotted in the city once again and this time outside the T-Series office looking his casual best.

In the pictures, we can see Ranbir Kapoor wearing an oversized checks shirt over light blue denim. The actor is wearing his usual blue coloured cap and has worn it facing in the opposite direction. With black sunglasses, a black mask and blue shoes, the actor looks dapper as always. He was spotted outside the T-series office and posed with a thumbs up for the paps.

Check out Ranbir Kapoor pictures:

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor in a recent fan interaction made fun of Alia Bhatt and got trolled. During the fan interaction, fans asked them why are they not extensively promoting the film and why are they not everywhere. Alia Bhatt replied, “humlog karenge, aise kuch nahi hai. But ya if you are asking why we are not failed everywhere? (We will promote but yes if you are asking why we are not spreading everywhere?) To this, Ranbir Kapoor interrupted and said, “But I can see somebody else phailoed.” The moment Alia heard this, she was shocked and immediately RK said ‘joke’ and then clarified that it was in a cute way.

Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva is slated to release on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in cinemas. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in all four languages. Chiranjeevi has lent his voice to the Telugu trailer of Brahmastra. The film is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. It is intended to serve as the first one ever made in a planned trilogy as a part of its own cinematic universe called 'Astraverse.'

