Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor says 'Tu chacha ban gya, tu mama...' to paps as they congratulate him; WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor is on cloud nine as he is expecting his first child his with wife Alia Bhatt. The duo is one of the most adored couples in the Bollywood industry. After a few years of dating, the couple took their relationship a step further and tied the knot on April 14, this year. Talking about Ranbir-Alia's pregnancy announcement, the Student Of The Year actress shared a photo on Instagram of the couple from the hospital, writing, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” She also shared a photo featuring a lion and lioness with their cub.

Just a few hours ago, Ranbir was spotted by the paparazzi in the city. They congratulated the soon-to-be dad. However, Ranbir was seen on his goofiest side and congratulated them back by saying 'Tu chacha ban gya, tu mama...' (You became uncle and you became maternal uncle. During the interaction with the paps, Ranbir also wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's video here

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt. This would mark their first collaboration together. The flick is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is slated to release on July 22 this year and the lead cast is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the movie is a period action drama and marks Ranbir’s first collaboration with Vaani and their chemistry has already become the talk of the town. To note, Shamshera marks Ranbir's return to the big screen after 4 long years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 release Sanju.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor & Vaani Kapoor step out looking their absolute best for Shamshera promotions; PICS