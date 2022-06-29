Dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor wants his kids to play soccer: It is something I am very attached to

Ranbir Kapoor is all over the news these days. After all, he is set to embrace fatherhood for the first time. The big announcement was made by his wife Alia Bhatt who shared a sweet pic from her scan and revealed that their baby is arriving soon. As best wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world, Ranbir, in his recent interview, has opened up about how he would like his child to be interested in soccer as the sport is very close to his heart.

Speaking to Mashable India, Ranbir said that football gave him an identity as he was below average in everything in life. “I always like when young children boy or girl, when they are into sports. It’s something that I would like to definitely encourage in my children when I have children to play especially soccer. Soccer is something I am very attached to. It’s something which gave me an identity very early in my life. I was below average in everything… in studies and dramatics, everything. But football gave me a….. I was decent. So you found some identity in it,” Ranbir was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Ranbir also spoke about how he has been with kids and believes that he is close to children. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor stated, “I don’t know if I am good or not but when my two younger cousin brothers Armaan Aadar were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went they followed me and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them so that’s why they were doing that. I have a niece called Samara who’s 11 now. She’s a little shy, she also lives in Delhi. But her growing-up years, we were quite close. Now she is in that awkward age where boys are a bit…. But, yeah I would like to believe that I’m close to children”.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to the release of Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera is slated to release on July 22 this year.

