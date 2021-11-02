Dad Sanjay Kapoor is all hearts for Shanaya Kapoor as she turns a year older; Shares video

Sanjay Kapoor is all hearts for Shanaya Kapoor as she turns a year older
Dad Sanjay Kapoor is all hearts for Shanaya Kapoor as she turns a year older; Shares video (Pic Credits: Sanjay Kapoor Instagram)
Though she has not made her Bollywood debut yet, but that does not keep the limelight away from Shanaya Kapoor. The new-gen star has already garnered a massive social media following and love from fans. From family get-together’s to her keen fashion sense, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s online posts are always on point. Her fans are now eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens. 

Today, as the star kid turned a year older, her dad and actor Sanjay Kapoor took to his official social media handle as soon as the clock ticked 12, and shared a short clip of the birthday girl cutting her cake. Sanjay also penned a heartwarming note for her daughter along with the video. He wrote, “Happy birthday my (heart emoticon) always be happy and keep smiling like this, love you” followed by two heart emojis. In the video, Shanaya was seen donning a beautiful white dress. Shanaya smiled as she cut a delicous chocolate birthday cake. As soon as Sanjay shared the video, fans bombarded the comment section with birthday wishes. One of the social media users wrote, “Happy Birthday Queen”. 

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a Dharma Productions project. Announcing her new film on Instagram, back in March, she wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

