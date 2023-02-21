Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Alia Bhatt clicks SELFIE with her Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt clicks selfie with her Best Actress award for her blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 is taking place today, and it is going to be a star-studded event with the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Rishab Shetty, Ronit Roy, Shreyas Talpade, R Balki, and others have already arrived for the award ceremony and were seen posing for the paparazzi. Many celebs got the prestigious award for different categories and were seen posing with the trophy. Alia Bhatt who is currently on a break from her acting career and is enjoying her maternity break also got the Best Actress award.
Alia Bhatt gets the Best Actress award
Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a selfie with the Dadasaheb Phalke award as she looked super happy. For the uninformed, she won the Best Actress award for her power-packed performance in the blockbuster movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress, who played the titular character in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2022-released film, received rave reviews for her portrayal of the real-life sex worker-turned-mafia don. During the event, the actress looked gorgeous in a white embroidered saree, which she paired with minimal accessories and dewy makeup. Her pictures from the event have been going viral on social media.
Check out the pictures here
Alia Bhatt’s work
Talking about her professional front, Alia is expected to resume the shooting of her much-awaited romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after her maternity break. The project, which is helmed by Karan Johar, features Ranveer Singh as the leading man. Later, she will kickstart the shooting of the upcoming Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.
