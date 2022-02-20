Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Asha Parekh, Raveena Tandon glam up the event; PICS

The red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 event was graced by beautiful actresses of the Indian film fraternity on Sunday evening. The Andaz Apna Apna actress Raveena Tandon made heads turn in her traditional avatar. She opted for a stunning saree for the event and looked beautiful as she posed for the cameras. Veteran actress Asha Parekh too graced the ceremony in a beautiful blue saree. To note, she has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for her outstanding contribution to cinema.

Former Miss Universe Lara Dutta also glammed up the event as she posed in a stunning gown. Her makeup and hair were on-point. She has been awarded Best Actress in Supporting Role for the 2021 film Bell Bottom. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. TV actress Shraddha Arya too marked her presence in the prestigious ceremony. She opted for a pink saree for the event. Her makeup was quite subtle and she pulled her hair back in a bun.

Take a look:

Ahan Shetty, Satish Kaushik, Rohit Roy, Ranveer Singh’s mother Anju Bhavnani, Aayush Sharma were among those who attended the ceremony. To note, actor Ranveer Singh got the Best Actor award for the film 83 and Satish Kaushik received the award for Best Actor in Supporting Role for the film Kaagaz.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra too attended the event together. They also shared a warm hug as they posed for the cameras. Their movie Shershaah received the Dadasaheb Award for Best Film.

