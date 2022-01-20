‘Daddy Cool’ Jackie Shroff still gives lighting lessons to son Tiger Shroff; See this photo

Tiger Shroff who debuted with the 2014 film Heropanti along with Kriti Sanon, shares a beautiful bond with his father Jackie Shroff. The duo has occasionally opened up on their relationship and it is just heart-melting. Tiger has an army of fans on his Instagram and never shies away from giving a sneak peek of his life with them. The 31-year-old actor took some lighting lessons from his father Jackie last night and treated his dear fans with a glimpse of it too.

The Instagram story shared by the Student of the Year 2 actor featured Jackie Shroff beneath warm light looking all tough. Tiger captioned it, “Daddy cool still showing me how its done @apnabhidu abt last night…subject ‘lighting’.” In the picture, the 64-year-old Jackie Shroff looked rugged and equally handsome in the warm light. He wore a headscarf and kept a bare body, tricking his real age. With Tiger’s post, it seemed like he is learning a lot from his father and with the heart-winning caption, he left his fans in awe!

See Tiger’s Insta story here:

Recently, Tiger made headlines when he posted an unseen photo with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. They both were smiling along with a few friends in the picture. Recently, the duo had celebrated New Year together in the Maldives.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in the film Heropanti 2 alongside Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and Ganapath which is an action-thriller film and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

