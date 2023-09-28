Daddy cool Ranbir Kapoor proudly dons a cap with daughter Raha’s name on it and THIS video is proof; Watch

After secretly dating actress Alia Bhatt, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor finally spoke about their relationship back in 2018. A couple of years later, in April 2022, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their apartment in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by the close ones of the couple and included all the rituals of a traditional wedding. The same year, on November 6, the couple was blessed with a baby girl they named Raha. Recently, daddy dearest Ranbir was spotted donning a cap that had their daughter’s name on it.

Ranbir Kapoor dons a cap with daughter Raha’s name on it

A lot of Bollywood celebrities were recently spotted at Bhushan Kumar’s T-series office to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Following the trend, Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor also paid a visit to Kumar’s Mumbai office. He was papped in an oversized navy-blue denim shirt and black trousers. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was his black cap. His customized cap had the name of his daughter Raha engraved on it in pink next to a motif of a teddy bear of the same color. As he sought blessings from Bappa and distributed sweets, the actor was seen proudly flaunting his cap.

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Actor Ranbir Kapoor belongs to a family that boasts of actors like Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu Singh. But Ranbir stepped into the film industry as an assistant director and worked on films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen and Black. His breakthrough role as an actor came with his debut movie Saawariya in the year 2007 with Sonam Kapoor. After tasting both success and failure, he managed to sustain himself in the competitive film industry. After the success of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which was released earlier this year, Ranbir is gearing up for the release of the gangster film titled Animal.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

After enjoying the success of Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Heart of Stone, the actress took a vacation with her family. She is currently filming and producing her next project Jigra which is expected to be released next year.

