Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma starrer crime drama will keep you on the edge of your seats

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled the trailer of the upcoming crime-drama series Dahaad. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar as executive producers, Dahaad features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. We bet fans are going to get on the edge of their seats after watching the trailer of Dahaad.

Dahaad trailer out

Dahaad’s riveting trailer unveils the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances set off an investigative hunt as they race against time, piecing together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

Check it out:

Sonakshi Sinha on Dahaad

“Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival,” said Sonakshi Sinha. “Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video.”

Dahaad is an eight-part crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, and sub-inspector Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides, but as the cases unravel, Bhaati begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop, as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

