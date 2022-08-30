Dahan Trailer OUT: Tisca Chopra as an IAS officer is on a mission to battle age-old superstitions; Watch

Tisca Chopra who has won over the audience with the portrayal of a mother on screen in Taare Zameen Par is back to entertain her audience yet again with the supernatural thriller series, Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya. The show will also feature Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan, amongst others. The nine-episode series is directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Nikhil Nair.

Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer of Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya. The series features paranormal occurrences in a quaint, rustic village of Shilaspura, also known as The Land of The Dead. The show touches upon society, and its beliefs and challenges its characters to face their deepest and darkest fears. In it, Tisca will play the role of an IAS officer, who is on a quest to find the truth and battle age-old superstitions that shroud the village in the face of mysterious killings and disappearances. The show has been shot across Rajasthan’s uniquely rugged landscapes.

Check out Tisca Chopra's Dahan trailer:

Talking about the series, the actress said: “What I love most about Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other. The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered gray character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, Tisca Chopra starrer Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya is slated to premiere on September 16, 2022, exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.

