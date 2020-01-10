Dahi Cheeni actress Khushali Kumar shares video of self designed jacket and it is beautiful; WATCH

Khushali Kumar, who is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with R. Madhavan starrer Dahi Cheeni, grabbed the eyeballs after she shared a video of her self-designed jackets. Take a look.

Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Khushali Kumar is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Dahi Cheeni. The actress, who has already won hearts with her mesmerizing voice, will be seen romancing R. Madhavan in her debut movie. Certainly, her fans are excited about her new journey and can’t wait to watch her spilling her magic on the big screen. Amid the excitement about her debut movie, Khushali recently grabbed the eyeballs after she shared videos of herself wherein, she was seen donning a beautiful jacket.

In one of the videos, Khushali wore heavily embroidered royal blue coloured jacket, which she had paired with white jeans. The jacket looked stunning while embroidery added to its charm. In the second video, Khushali spotted a cut-sleeves magenta coloured jacket with multicoloured embroidery and mirror work. While the jackets were meant to be an instant hit among girls, what caught the eye-balls was the caption wherein Khusali revealed that she had self-designed these jackets. The caption read as, “#lovingthislook #ootd #mycreation #designedbyme. Inspired from Art Nouveau, beetle and butterflies.”

Take a look at Khushali Kumar’s video:

Interestingly, Khushali has designed for international stars like Shakira, Justin Bieber, Leann Rimes and Melaine B in her fashion designing days during college. Her avant-garde designs held a reputation for being full of style, glamour and elegance. To note, Leann Rimes performed live at the Grammy’s in a breathtaking dress designed by Khushali. She has previously designed for A-list Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor, , Jacqueline Fernandez and amongst several others.

In fact, Khushali’s personal luxury brand & label, Reve, went on to set superior standards in the industry. With added dollops of glam and wonderful creations, her designs were a superhit with the celebrities.

