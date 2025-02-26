Dainee OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where you can watch Mimi Chakraborty’s upcoming supernatural thriller

Mimi Chakraborty steps into the role of a determined woman ready to go to any lengths to shield her younger sister in a story seemingly inspired by witch-hunting. Helmed by Nirjhar Mitra, Dainee unravels a gripping tale of estranged sisters entangled in a harrowing battle for survival and justice. With an intense narrative and a stellar ensemble, the series promises to keep viewers hooked. Wondering about its release date and OTT streaming platform? Keep reading for all the details!

When and where to watch Dainee

Dainee is set to debut on March 14 on Hoichoi, adding to the platform’s exciting slate of releases. With a gripping storyline, the show is poised to be a standout in Bengali entertainment. As the festive season approaches, it promises to keep audiences captivated with its intense and thrilling narrative.

Teaser and plot of Dainee

Dainee delves into the haunting world of superstition, exposing its grip on society while championing the fight against deep-rooted oppression. The emotional and suspenseful narrative follows two estranged sisters, Pata (Mimi Chakraborty) and Lata (Koushani Mukhopadhyay Zanjeen), who, despite their past differences, must stand together in the face of danger.

The teaser opens with a striking scene of a wounded Pata lying on the floor, reminiscing about her childhood with Lata. Though never close growing up, their bond is rekindled in the face of adversity, with Pata vowing to shield her sister at all costs. Rising to her feet, she warns, “If anyone even dares to raise their eye on Lata, destruction will ensue.”

Hoichoi, sharing the teaser, describes Dainee as a tale of survival in a remote village plagued by terrifying beliefs, where lives wrote, “A remote village, a horrific superstition, and several lives entangled in it. Dainee is a story of survival, of protecting loved ones with one’s own life.”

Cast and crew of Dainee

The series features Mimi Chakraborty in a powerful lead role, marking her return with a dynamic character. Joining her is television actress Shruti Das, making her web debut. Dainee is helmed by Nirjhar Mitra, who previously directed Shikarpur (2023) on ZEE5. This marks Mimi’s second collaboration with Hoichoi, promising an engaging and intense viewing experience. With a talented team behind it, Dainee is set to deliver a gripping supernatural thriller.