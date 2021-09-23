Daisy Shah on travelling crisis: I am not somebody who believes in confiding themselves to their homes

Hate Story 3 fame Daisy Shah began her career as an assistant choreographer before trying her luck in the acting industry. Initially, she made her debut in the Tollywood fraternity, eventually the star kicked-off her Hindi film career by starring alongside in Jai Ho. Now, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Daisy Shah opened up on the travelling crisis that was imposed on the citizens after the pandemic hit India.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Daisy expressed that she is relieved upon seeing the relaxations provided to the citizens. However, when asked if she was scared to travel to an international destination amidst the travelling crisis, Daisy immediately waved off the question by denying it. She said, “Not really. I feel if anything is supposed to happen, ghar pe baith ke bhi ho sakta hai. If it is meant to happen, it will happen to you anywhere in the world. That does not mean you have to restrict yourself from living your life.”

During the same interaction, Daisy also urged everyone to be cautious. “You have get cautious about things. I am not somebody who believes in confiding themselves to their homes, unless such rules are being made, which was the case when we were in the lockdowns.” she added.

In the recent past, the reopening of cinema houses has become the major topic of discussion among masses. While movies like Bell Bottom and Thalaivii have already made its way to the matinee houses, however, many states in the country are yet to give permissions regarding reopening of theatres. Talking about the same Daisy explained that the restriction is surely going to hit the box office terribly.

The actor added, “I am actually not the right person to talk about this. The thing is, for us as actors, our job is to come on the set, work, and then once the product is ready, that’s when the producers and distributors’ role comes in. So now, since rules are being formed by the government, and there is 50 percent capacity, I am pretty sure it is going to hit the box office very badly. But again, it is a situation which the producers can talk about, not me.” On the work front, Daisy Shah was last seen alongside Salman Khan in the action flick, Race 3. She will next feature in the movie titled, Gujarat 11.

