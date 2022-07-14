Daler Mehndi arrested, sent to jail in 19-year-old human trafficking case

Renowned singer Daler Mehndi made the headlines today after he was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a 19 year old case of human trafficking. According to media reports, he has been taken into custody by the police. The judgement was announced by a Patiala court on Thursday in a case that dates back to 2003. Reportedly, his application for release on probation was also dismissed by the court. In fact, the court is said to have ordered an immediate arrest of the Punjabi singer.

Talking about the judgement, the complainant’s lawyer, advocate Gurmeet Singh told ANI, “Singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to two years of imprisonment in a human trafficking case of 2003. He has been taken into custody (by police). His application for release on probation also dismissed by the court”. According to a report published in Times Now, it was a review hearing in the case wherein Daler Mehendi was convicted in the 2003 human trafficking case. He was sentenced to two years of jail in 2018. However, Mehndi was granted bail soon after the judgement. He was convicted under sections 406, 420, 120B, 465, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Indian Passport Act after an FIR was registered in the Sadar Patiala police station in 2003.

It was reported that Daler along with his late brother Shamsher Singh and two other people were booked by the Patiala police in the case. The media reports also suggested that around 35 similar complaints were received against Daler Mehndi. Reportedly, the cops have even found ample evidence against the singer after they had conducted a raid at his office in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

