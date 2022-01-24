Daler Mehndi to become first Indian singer to perform at metaverse virtual concert on Republic Day 2022

Daler Mehndi is one of the most popular singing sensation well-known all across the country. The singer made his debut with the album Bolo Ta Ra Ra selling over 20 million copies. The album accentuated his career by establishing him as a pop star and also gaining him the Channel V's Best Indian Male Pop Artist Award. The star has delivered multiple hits throughout his career including Tunak Tunak Tun, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and more.

Now, the singing sensation is all set to achieve another milestone in his career by becoming the first ever Indian artist to perform at the metaverse virtual concert. On the special occasion of Republic Day 2022, he will perform his chartbuster numbers including Jago India, Namoh Namoh and more. In addition to this, media reports also suggest that the singer will also give a special tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the concert. Recently, Daler took to social media to confirm his metaverse online with fans. While sharing the new, he wrote, “Sneak Peek video only for you! India’s first #metaverseconcert in @partynite.metaverse on 26th Jan 2022.”

Click HERE to watch the teaser

Interestingly, Daler Mehndi will become the first Indian artist to perform at the virtual metaverse concert. Previously, famous global musicians including Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott have performed on the popular stage. Daler Mehndi is one of the singers who made bhangra look cool. The Punjabi singer with a powerful voice also gives fashion goals to many through his colourful turbans and matching jackets. Since the 1990s, the audience has seen Daler wearing diamond-studded turbans in colours like yellow, blue, green, red and orange. Speaking of his professional career, the Indian pop icon has given epic motivational and patriotic anthems hits like Rang de Basanti, Baahubali, Dangal, Le Chhalang, Jagga Jiteya’ from URI and ‘Vande Mataram’ from ABCD 2, to name a few and ruled the hearts of music lovers.

