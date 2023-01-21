Daler Mehndi becomes meme fest for netizens; Falls prey to parody tweet claiming Prince Harry heard his songs

Daler Mehndi is one of the most evergreen Punjabi singers from India. He enjoys a massive fan following and even today his songs are a rage among people of all ages. Well, the singer has made it to the headlines recently for falling victim to a parody tweet claiming that Prince Harry in his biography ‘Spare’ mentioned him. This incident happened on January 20 and Twitter has apparently had a field day over it.

Instagram handle @qualiteaposts shared the original post which read, “Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’. In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.” This post has garnered over 36,000 likes. The post was captioned, “anY partY is iNcomPlete withoUt hIs song.” Poor Daler Mehndi did not realise that it was a spoof content and shared the screenshot on his Twitter account and wrote, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex”.