Daler Mehndi becomes meme fest for netizens; Falls prey to parody tweet claiming Prince Harry heard his songs
Daler Mehndi is one of the evergreen Punjabi singers from India. He enjoys a massive fan following and even today his songs are a rage among people.
Daler Mehndi is one of the most evergreen Punjabi singers from India. He enjoys a massive fan following and even today his songs are a rage among people of all ages. Well, the singer has made it to the headlines recently for falling victim to a parody tweet claiming that Prince Harry in his biography ‘Spare’ mentioned him. This incident happened on January 20 and Twitter has apparently had a field day over it.
Daler Mehndi falls prey to a spoof tweet
Instagram handle @qualiteaposts shared the original post which read, “Prince Harry reveals music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book ‘Spare’. In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot.” This post has garnered over 36,000 likes. The post was captioned, “anY partY is iNcomPlete withoUt hIs song.” Poor Daler Mehndi did not realise that it was a spoof content and shared the screenshot on his Twitter account and wrote, “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex”.
Daler Mehndi work front
Daler Mehndi has given us all a lot of Punjabi songs which we all still groove to. He is responsible for the revival of Bhangra pop and is the epitome of vibrant and rhythmic music. His hit songs include Tunak Tunak Tun, Ho jayega Balle Balle, Bolo Tara Ra Ra etc.
Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a profes...Read more