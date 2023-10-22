Dalip Tahil breaks silence on 2 months jail conviction in drunk driving case; will appeal to higher court

Actor Dalip Tahil, best known for his work in films such as Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar, Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, and more, was convicted and sentenced to a 2-month jail term by a magistrate court in connection with a 2018 drunk driving case, according to recent reports. Breaking his silence on the matter, Tahil has asserted that he intends to appeal to a higher court. He also emphasized that he did not cause serious injuries to anyone.

Dalip Tahil to approach a higher court to challenge the sentence in drunk driving case

In response to his two-month imprisonment sentence in a 2018 case, Dalip Tahil has finally addressed the matter in a statement to the Bombay Times. Tahil conveyed his respect for the judgment from the magistrate court but clarified that it is a suspended sentence. He affirmed his intention to approach the higher court for further review.

Highlighting that it's an old case, Tahil emphasized, "If I had caused somebody grave injury, I would be the first person to beg for forgiveness." He stressed that there was no significant injury involved. He stated that he had no additional comments to offer and concluded his statement by saying, “I respect the court, but we will appeal to the higher court.”

About Dalip Tahil’s conviction and jail sentence

Dalip Tahil's case traces back to 2018, as reported by the Times of India, when he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and collided his car with an auto rickshaw in Khar, Mumbai. The incident resulted in injuries to a woman. The recent verdict of a two-month simple imprisonment stems from the testimony of a medical expert. The expert's evaluation highlighted key indicators, including the presence of an alcohol smell, an unsteady walk, dilated pupils, and incoherent speech, all pointing to Tahil's intoxicated state during the incident.

