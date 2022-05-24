Dalip Tahil recalls Rajiv Kapoor being nervous about his comeback: He said ‘Everybody has forgotten me’

It’s been over a year since Rishi Kapoor’s brother Rajiv Kapoor breathed his last. And as the family and fans mourn his demise, the late actor has been in the news of late for his swansong Toolsidas Junior which was premiered recently on Netflix. To note, the movie, which also starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead, witnessed Rajiv Kapoor’s return to acting after almost three decades. Recently, Rajiv’s co-star from the film Dalip Tahil poured his heart out about the late actor and revealed that the latter was nervous about facing the camera after 30 years.

During his interview with ETimes, Dalip recalled his meeting with Rajiv on the sets of Toolsidas Junior and stated that the latter had admitted that his hands were shaky. Dalip said, “He told me, ‘I am Raj Kapoor’s son, I have everything and yet I have nothing. Everybody has forgotten me, I don’t have work as a director, or as an actor’”. The senior actor also mentioned how Rajiv was gaining confidence with every scene and was excited about the film. Furthermore, Dalip went on to address the much talked about nepotism debate and called it futile.

Citing Rajiv Kapoor as an example, Dalip said, “Here’s legendary Raj Kapoor’s son, who gave a hit like ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’ and still had no work for 30 years. I keep reading about nepotism everywhere, this should be a good example to those who think that there is only nepotism that can make your career in this film industry”. He also mentioned how Rajiv Kapoor used to talk about people forgetting about his existence and emphasised that it could be difficult for a person.

Dalip also added that Rajiv was looking forward to reviving his career with Toolsidas Junior. However, destiny had its own plans. For the uninitiated, Rajiv Kapoor passed away in February last year due to a cardiac arrest.