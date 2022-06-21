Dalip Tahil reveals he was just 31 when he played Aamir Khan’s father in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Mansoor Khan directorial Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1998) is one of the most cherished films of Aamir Khan. The film also starred veteran actor Dalip Tahil who played Aamir’s dad at the age of 31. Yes, you heard it right. In an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that he was just 31 and was not even married. Speaking to the online portal, Tahil opened up about how producer Nasir Hussain was quite sure about him playing Aamir’s father in the film.

The actor, best known for playing antagonists in Bollywood movies, said, “I won't take names but a lot of people turned down Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. I was 31 years old when I played Aamir's father in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. And I didn't even think before taking up this role. Aamir was a teenager then. I heard the prologue and I agreed to do the movie even before hearing it further. I wasn't even a father myself at that time when I played a father to Aamir Khan, I was not even married.”

Recalling how he was cast in the project, Dalip Tahil added, "The film was supposed be made with Mr Sanjeev Kumar and Mr Shammi Kapoor. At that time, Nasir Hussain saab was going to direct the movie. But he suffered a heart attack and doctors advised him not to take on the burden of direction. He offered the film to his son Mansoor, who loved the subject, but then he said there is no way I can work with Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor, because they are too senior. So, the film went through a whole recasting and it was offered to quite a few character actors in the industry."

Dalip Tahil made his debut with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur at the age of 18. In his career spanning five decades, he has been part of many iconic films. He is best known for starring in projects like Buniyaad, Darr, Baazigar, Suhaag, Ishq, and Bhag Milkha Bhag, to name a few. He also played key roles in films like Gandhi, Shakti, Arth, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, among others. The veteran actor was last seen in Toolsidas Junior. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.