Dalip Tahil sentenced to 2 months in prison in 2018 drunk driving case: Report

Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil has reportedly been convicted in a 2018 drunk driving case, with the latest development in the case involving the testimony of a medical expert. The actor is said to have received a sentence of 2 months in jail as a result of the same. Read on to know more details.

Dalip Tahil faces conviction in 2018 drunk driving case

In a recent report from the Times of India, it has been disclosed that Dalip Tahil is facing conviction in a case dating back to 2018, and has consequently been sentenced to a two-month prison term. Allegedly, the actor was found guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and colliding his car with an autorickshaw. As per the report, the conviction is rooted in the evidence provided by a medical professional, whose evaluation strongly suggests that Tahil was inebriated at the time of the incident. The expert testimony highlighted the presence of alcohol odor, an unsteady gait, dilated pupils, and incoherent speech as indicators of his impaired state during the driving episode.

As a consequence of this testimony, a magistrate court has decreed a two-month simple imprisonment for Tahil. The incident transpired in 2018 in the vicinity of Khar, Mumbai, when Tahil's vehicle collided with an autorickshaw, resulting in injuries to a woman involved in the unfortunate event.

About Dalip Tahil’s professional front

Dalip Tahil has contributed to a plethora of acclaimed films throughout his career in the industry. Some noteworthy mentions from his filmography include titles such as Darr, Baazigar, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ra. One, and more. He was particularly lauded for his role in the 1993 Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar, where he garnered acclaim for his portrayal of the antagonist, Madan Chopra.

In addition to his silver screen ventures, Tahil has also worked in the digital space. He has featured in many web shows like The Family Man, Hostages, and, Made in Heaven, among others.

