Dangal actress Zaira Wasim urges fans to stop praising her; Pens a note saying, ‘It is dangerous for my Iman’

Prior to the release of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, Zaira Wasim announced that she is quitting Bollywood citing religious reasons as she vehemently stated that she wants to focus on her religion. Zaira, by way of a social media post, said that she is not truly happy with the identity of an actress as for the longest time, she felt that she was struggling to become someone else. And in the latest, Dangal fame Zaira Wasim has urged everyone to stop praising her because she doesn’t find it ‘gratifying’. Taking to social media, Zaira Wasim penned down a note stressing that she isn’t as righteous as she might have lead many to believe and that the praise she receives is ‘dangerous’ for her. Post Zaira’s decision to quit Bollywood, the industry was divided with her decision and while some actors supported Zaira’s decision, others opposed her decision to quit Bollywood.

“While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman,” she wrote. Zaira continued, “I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran.”

Zaira was last seen in The Sky is Pink starring and Farhan Akhtar, and during the promotions of the film, when Priyanka was asked about Zaira’s decision to quit Bollywood, the actress had said that it was her own personal choice and that she or anyone else are nobody to dictate her decision and shouldn’t be telling her to do or not do something.

Check out Zaira Wasim's post here:

