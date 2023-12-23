Dangal clocks 7 years: Sanya Malhotra shares glimpse of her entire career

Sanya Malhotra has made a name for herself in Bollywood thanks to her amazing acting and dancing skills. She made her acting debut in 2016 with Aamir Khan starrer biographical drama Dangal.

The film, which also starred Fatima Sana Sheikh, recently clocked seven years of its release. On this special occasion, the actress took to social media to share a video.

Sanya Malhotra reflects on her Bollywood journey

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama Dangal. Today, December 23rd marks seven years since it hit the big screen. On this special occasion, Malhotra took to her Instagram to share a lovely video reflecting on her Bollywood journey so far. It showed snippets, pictures, and behind-the-scenes videos of most of her films including Badhaai Ho, Dangal, Pagglait, and Jawan among others.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy 7 years of living my dream Happy Dangal day #7yearsofDangal."

About Dangal

Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is based on wrestler Mahavir Phogat (played by Aamir Khan) who trains his two daughters Geeta and Babita (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra respectively). Upon release, the film met with universal acclaim and turned out to be a massive commercial success.

Sanya Malhotra's work front

Meanwhile, Sanya was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal. The film has turned out to be a critical and financial hit. Prior to that, she starred in Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan. The film was also a major critical and commercial success. She will be next seen in Arati Kadav's Mrs which is a remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Throughout her career, Sanya has played a variety of roles in different kinds of films both in terms of genres and scale. She has proven her mantle as a performance with all her films.

