Dangal to Dhoom 3; Aamir Khan’s Christmas releases & how they fared at the cinema houses

The trend of releasing movies during festivals has been observed in Bollywood for a long time. While the Baadshah of Bollywood tends to drop his movies during Diwali, on the other hand, has booked the festival of Eid for himself. Speaking of the ‘Mr. Perfectionist’, has released umpteen films during the festival of Christmas, thus claiming his stake over the auspicious occasion. Currently, the Dangal fame is gearing up to feature alongside Kareena Kapoor in Laal Singh Chaddha. Here, we have curated a list of a few of his Christmas releases along with their box office collection, as detailed by Box Office India.

Dangal

Helmed by Nitest Tiwari, Dangal released in 2016 featuring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The plot of the movie chronicles the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who aims at fulfilling his dream of winning a gold medal by training his daughters thus challenging social stigmas of the Indian society. This biographical sports film minted over Rs 702 crore at the matinee houses worldwide.

Dhoom 3

This robbery and heist film stars Abhishek Bachchan and in pivotal roles alongside Aamir. Essaying double roles, Aamir’s Dhoom 3 collected around Rs 524 crore plus at the box office worldwide.

PK

A strange alien lands on Earth but loses his remote control communication pendant. As he embarks on a journey to get his property back, the innocent outwardly creature teaches humans about love and Kindness. This satire comedy-drama ended up collecting around Rs 616 crore at the movie theatres.

Ghajini

This action thriller of Aamir revolves around a business tycoon suffering from memory loss as he sets out to find his lover’s killer. As per Box Office India, the film garnered around Rs 194 crore at the box office worldwide.

Taare Zameen Par

Starring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, this drama film surely struck a chord with Indian masses. With autism at the central theme of the story, the movie earned around 85 crores at the cinema houses.

