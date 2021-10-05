Dangal fame Zaira Wasim shares first PIC in burqa two years after quitting Bollywood

Zaira Wasim floored audiences with her performances in films like Dangal, Secret Superstar, and The Sky Is Pink. Critics and viewers lauded her acting chops but were shocked to learn about her decision to quit acting, stating that her line of work was interfering with her faith and religion. After quitting, she limited her social media presence to sharing quotes and sayings on Instagram. Two years later, today, the young woman shared her very first picture on the gram, and her well-wishers and fans are glad to have a glimpse of her.

Zaira took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture featuring herself. She can be seen donning a burqa, while she stands on a bridge, with her back facing the camera. She is seen soaking in the autumn sunlight in the picturesque location. Sharing this picture, Zaira wrote a caption that read, “The warm October Sun”. Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and actor Vikrant Massey liked the picture, along with thousands of other fans.

Fans and well-wishers showered Zaira with love and blessings in the comments. While one fan wrote, “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty Allah on you Zaira”, another one said, “Allah aapki qurbani ko qubool farmaay”. A third one commented, “Can’t blv my eyes..finally”. Many others dropped red heart emojis too.

Take a look:

Last year, Zaira requested her fans to remove all her photos from social media accounts and not share them, stating that she was trying to begin a new chapter in her life. Zaira’s note read, “Hello everyone!! I want to just take a moment to thank each of you for the constant love and kindness you have showered me with. Y’all have been a constant source of love and strength, thank you for being there to support me through everything. I request you to please take down my pictures from your accounts and ask other fan pages to do the same."

She further added, "It’s obviously IMPOSSIBLE to get them off the internet but the least I can do is request your pages not to continue sharing them. I hope you could help and support me through this just like you’ve supported me through everything. I’m trying to start a new chapter in my life and I could really benefit from your cooperation — (like a lot!!). Thank you for being a part of my journey.”

