Dangal to Taare Zameen Par: 5 Aamir Khan films that gave us 'love to life lessons'

Actor Aamir Khan has been on a success spree ever since he entered Bollywood. From Laal Singh Chaddha and Talaash to Fanaa and Rang De Basanti, the actor is known for his versatile film choices. Recently, the actor announced his upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par, the story of which will revolve around the bonding between a sports coach and specially-abled children. While the film is slated to hit the big screen next year, let’s delve into the top 5 films of the actor, which have highlighted significant social subjects.

Delving into Aamir Khan’s top 5 films depicting social issues

3 Idiots

Released in 2009 featuring actors R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, and Aamir himself, the movie highlighted the issue of social pressure in the Indian education system. The plot of the film revolves around three engineering students, Raju Rastogi, Farhan Qureshi, and Rancho, and depicts the tussle faced by the trio during the journey.

Taare Zameen Par

Hitting the big screen in 2007, starring Darsheel Safary and Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par shows the struggles of Ishaan (played by Darsheel) who suffers from dyslexia. However, his parents are unable to identify the snag and end up admitting him to a boarding school, where he meets an art teacher, who identifies his problem and helps him cope with the same.

PK

The Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan starrer questions the issue of superstitions in our nation and how it can overpower the ability of people to think in a logical manner. The 2014 movie PK, also starred actors Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Ranbir Kapoor.

Dangal

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial brought up the social issue of gender stereotypes and revolved around Mahavir Singh Phogat (Played by Aamir Khan) who hopes to have a son to help him win a gold medal for India in wrestling, but ends up having four daughters. The film further showcases the struggles of the Phogats. Notably, Dangal also welcomed actress Sanya Malhotra into Bollywood.

Secret Superstar

Released in 2017, the film emphasizes on the empowerment of girl children. Starring Zaira Wasim and Aamir, the movie revolved around Insia’s desire to become a singer and how she ends up facing opposition from her father. The story further shows Insia’s journey of pursuing her passion, undaunted by the pressures.

