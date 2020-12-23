Dangal turns 4: Empowering dialogues from Aamir Khan starrer that will leave you inspired and motivated

As Aamir Khan’s sports film Dangal clocks 4 years of its release today, we bring you some of the best and motivational dialogues from the film.

Some films are made to tickle our funnybone, while there are movies that are high on entertainment quotient. Among them are the films that leave an indelible impression in the minds of the audiences. Such films can be watched as many times as they leave us inspired and motivated. One such film is ’s Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was based on the Phogat family. It saw the Dhoom 3 star as Mahavir Singh Phogat, a wrestler who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become India's first world-class female wrestlers. The film showcased his struggles and challenges he faced to make his daughter Geeta win a gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra portray the adult Phogat sisters. Popular television actress Sakshi Tanwar played the role of Aamir’s wife in the film. Even after so many years, the film is still loved by all for the terrific performances of the actors and for the hard-hitting storyline. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was critically and commercially successful and also garnered various accolades.

What sets Dangal apart and makes it even more special is its empowering dialogues. The film has many motivational dialogues. Most loved being "Maari chhoriya chhoro se kam hai ke." Besides the brilliant story and flawless direction, an important aspect of the movie was its dialogues. In some places, dialogues created great laughable moments while in some other scenes dialogues are very powerful. As this blockbuster film completes 4 years of its release today, we bring you some of the best dialogues.

Here are some of the best dialogues from the film:

Agar silver jeeti toh aaj nahi toh kal log tanne bhool javenge ... gold jeeti toh misaal ban javegi ... aur misaalein di jaati hai beta, bhooli nahi jaati.

Medalist pedh pe nahi ughte ... unhe banana padta hai ... pyar se, mehnat se, lagan se.

Gold toh gold hota hai ... chhora lave ya chhori.

Apni matti ki hamesha izzat karna ... kyun ki jitni izzat tum matti ki karogi ... utni hi izzat matti se tumhe milegi.

Main Apni Choriyo Ko Itna Qabil Banaonga Ke Choray Unhai Daikhne Nahe… Wo Choro Ko Daikhnai Jawaynge.

Dangal Ladnay Se Pahlay Darr Se Ladna Padta Hai.

Ek Baat Hamesha Yaad Rakhna Betta… Har Jagha Tannay Bachanay Tera Pappa Na Away Ga… Main Tannay Sirf Ladna Sekha Sakoon, Par Ladna Tannay Khud Hai…

National Champion To Har Saal Koi Na Koi Banta Hai Mera Supna Tab Poora Hoga Jab Tu Apne Liyai Nahe Desh Ke Liyai Gold Laway Ge.

Bahut ho gayi pehalwani ... ab dangal hoga.

Taqat toh genda bhi lagata hai ... lekin sher lagata hai taqat aur technique, dono ... sher ban'na hai, genda nahi.

