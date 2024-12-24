Dangal turns 8: These unseen BTS PICS from Aamir Khan starrer will make you revisit the film right now

Aamir Khan, also known as Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood, has worked in some of the most popular films in Bollywood, and Dangal is one of them. Recently, the iconic movie marked eight years of its release, and the actor's production house shared some unseen pictures from the set to mark the occasion. Fans immediately went down the memory lane and shared their praises for the film.

Aamir Khan Productions shared a special collection of unseen pictures from the Dangal movie's set to celebrate eight years of its release. The film, which became a milestone in Indian cinema, continues to woo fans worldwide. The gripping storyline, impactful performances, and authentic representation of women in the Indian sports scene were loved by all.

The newly shared pictures that sent fans down memory lane gave a glimpse behind the scenes of the making of Dangal. Among the images, the first two pictures stood out for their striking visuals of Aamir Khan posing with wrestlers working on the film. In another throwback photo, we saw Aamir's ripped look and strong, muscular physique.

Take a look:

In the picture, Khan is dressed as a wrestler, reminding fans of the actor's impressive physical transformation as a young Mahavir Singh Phogat. Interestingly, the superstar's physical transformation into a heavy weight to fit Mahavir was a major discussion around the film's release.

Advertisement

Other candid photos include moments of Aamir enjoying his time on the sets. In another heartfelt picture, Aamir and Mahavir were engrossed in conversation, where the actor had donned his look as Mahavir, showcasing the dedication that went into making the film.

The last film features Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Geeta Phogat, stretching on set, offering fans a peek into the rigorous training that she went through while preparing for the film.

Fans flooded the post's comments section, expressing their admiration for the movie and its lasting impact. Many praised Aamir Khan's dedication to his craft, while others appreciated the motivational story of the Phogat family. One wrote, 'Hamesha yad rehne wali film jo aapke motivate kare" (An unforgettable film that always motivates you.) Another fan commented, "The first scene. Dil chota na kar, national champion se hara hai was superb."

Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released in 2016. It is based on the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler who battles societal norms to train his daughters, Geeta and Babita, to become world-class wrestlers. In addition to Aamir, it also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim, and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Nana Patekar to come together for Vanvaas special podcast; details