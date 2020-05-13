Daniel Weber pens sweet note on wife Sunny Leone’s birthday; Calls her greatest wife, mother & lover

As Sunny Leone turned a year older today, her husband Daniel Weber wished the diva in the most beautiful way.

, one of Bollywood’s most talked about actress, is celebrating her 39th birthday today. And while the entire world is battling COVID 19 pandemic, birthdays have been a sombre affair. This has also been the case with Sunny this year. However, Daniel Weber, being a doting husband that he is, made sure to make his lady love feel special as he showered endless love on Sunny on her big day. The handsome hunk shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl on social media and penned a sweet note for her in the caption.

In the picture, the Jism 2 actress was seen posing in a navy blue coloured top with a bouquet of roses along with a balloon which read ‘Happy Mother’s Day’. Looks like this pic was clicked on Mother’s Day. In the caption, Daniel was all praises for Sunny for taking her own paths in life and being an inspiration to millions. He even called her the greatest wife, mother and lover and wrote, “Happy birthday baby!!!! You are so much in life and I wish every day I can tell you everything that comes to my mind.”

Take a look at Daniel Weber’s birthday wish for Sunny Leone:

Sunny, who was overwhelmed with Daniel’s special gesture also commented on the post saying, “So sweet.” On the other hand, she also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for showering her with unconditional love on her special day. She wrote, “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes everyone!! I am so lucky you are all a part of my life!”

Credits :Instagram

