Daniel Weber shares UNSEEN childhood PIC of wife Sunny Leone on her birthday: Calls her an 'inspiration'

As Sunny Leone turns 40 today, Daniel Weber penned a heartfelt note for his actor wife thanking her for being herself. Take a look.

Speak of the most gorgeous actresses of B-Town and the list will undoubtedly be incomplete without mentioning . The actress is adored by millions for her utter beauty. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the diva is aging just like fine wine. Today is a special day for her as she is celebrating her 40th birthday. On the occasion, the Jism 2 actress has been receiving heartfelt wishes from her loved ones and fans. Notably, the most endearing came from none other than her husband Daniel Weber.

Wishing his ‘baby’, Daniel shared a collage featuring Sunny's childhood and the most recent pictures alongside a heartwarming note. He thanked her for being herself and called the actress an inspiration. Alongside the post, Weber wrote, “Thank you for being you !!!! Happy Birthday, baby !!! You deserve everything in life !!! You are an inspiration!!! I love you !!! @sunnyleone.” The unseen priceless photo of Sunny showed her clad in a black tracksuit posing in the snow. The other shows her glam avatar. Her fans also wished her in the comments section. While one fan wrote, “Happy Birthday sunny leone,” another commented, “Happiest birthday mam.”

Check out Daniel Weber’s wish for Sunny Leone below:

‘Overwhelmed’ Sunny penned a sweet note thanking her fans and well-wishers for their wishes. She wrote, “Thank you, everyone, for all your amazing bday wishes. My wish for all of you is to stay safe, be strong, wear a mask and please let’s spread love not hate!! God Bless you all!"

On the work front, the actress will next be seen playing the lead role in the psychological thriller Shero.

