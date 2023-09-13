Danish Devgn says uncle Ajay Devgn's reaction to his directorial debut Hanju left him SHOCKED; Here's why

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is counted amongst the most prolific actors of B-town, courtesy a string of spectacular performances. Flitting from one genre to another - comedy to action, the actor continues to delight with his offerings. Genetically speaking, the actor’s nephew Danish Devgn recently made his directorial debut with music single Hanju. While talking about his directorial debut, Danish also spoke about his uncle’s reaction to it and how he played a role in this learning process.

Danish Devgn speaks about his directorial debut

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Danish went on to divulge that while he did not want to treat Hanju as a “typical love song,” he wanted to focus on the story in the song. Furthermore, talking about heartbreaks, he said that he “could only bring out the pain in the song with today’s problems.” Talking about the struggles that he faced during the shoot of the video, Danish said, “To compile all emotions in a music video is very difficult. You need to establish the story within that amount of time. In this case, I had four minutes only to execute. Luckily Priyank and Ishita, my actors, really supported me.”

Danish shares Ajay Devgn’s reaction and how he has learnt things from him

While sharing his uncle’s reaction to the music single, the director said that while he refused to help Danish initially and told him to do it on his own, the end result of the video captivated Ajay as he patted him on the back and said, “I am so proud of you.” While Danish was taken aback by his compliment as he is very particular about work, he said, “that was a big test for him.”

“He is very hard to impress and I was going to him for approval. He is very particular about these things. On the 4th time, I gathered myself and went to him. But, he was so impressed. I was shocked,” he said.

The Hanju director also said that he has learned everything from his uncle. Adding that he went to sets with him as a child, he said, “He has literally taken me on sets since the time I was 1 or 2. I have seen and learnt from spot-boy, light-boy and other crew members.” He also further hinted at a possible collaboration between the two in the future.

Fans reaction to Hanju

Notably, Hanju, which was released on September 11, was well received by the audiences. Several fans appreciated it and commented “Keep growing”, “Way to go” and “Beautiful direction”.

