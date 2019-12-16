Darbar star Sunil Shetty fanboys over Rajinikanth; Calls Thalaivar 'God'; Watch VIDEO

Darbar trailer was launched in Mumbai today. The Tamil movie, which is set to release in different languages, sees Sunil Shetty play the baddie opposite Rajinikanth.
67477 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2019 03:18 pm
The Darbar trailer launched today, December 16, in Mumbai. The trailer launch event saw Rajinikanth, Prateik Babbar and Sunil Shetty join director AR Murugodass and music director Anirudh Ravichandran to discuss the Pongal release. But before the team could take the centre stage and spill the beans about the Tamil movie, Darbar baddie Shetty took the microphone to gush about Thalaivar Rajinikanth. The actor, who stars opposite the Tamil superstar for the first time, couldn't stop raving about Rajinikanth at the event. 

The actor deemed Rajinikanth "god" and called him the simplest of simple persons in the industry. "Shayad duniya ka wo ek aisa insaan hai jo simple se bhi zyada simple hai," he began. "Main bata hi nahi sakta aapko, isliye main bhagwaan maanta hoon unko aur main baar baar humesha yeh kehta hoon ke hum sab mein unki wo ek jhalak hai jahaan hum institution maante hai unhe. Aur kahi na kahi se seekh ke, wo hum implement bhi karte hai," he said. 

Check out the video below: 

Shetty impresses in the Darbar trailer. The trailer teases an epic fight between Rajinikanth's cop avatar and Shetty's baddie. Haven't you seen the trailer yet? Check it out below: 

Darbar is set to release on the occasion of Pongal. The movie sees Rajini don the uniform after over 25 years. He stars opposite Nayanthara in the movie. What did you think of the Darbar trailer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. 

