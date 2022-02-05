For 'darling brother' Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, Shweta's surprise is a priceless PIC with mum Jaya

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most versatile actors of our time. It is his birthday today and wishes have been pouring in from every corner on social media. Although all the wishes are great but the one birthday wish that has been grabbing all the limelight is from his sister Shweta Bachchan. She took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of Jr Bachchan as a kid with his mom and it is indeed priceless.

In the picture, we can see Abhishek Bachchan as a young boy who is smiling. He looks cute with his front teeth broken and can be seen dressed in all-white attire. He is wearing a white tee and white pants as he sits beside mom Jaya Bachchan who can be seen laughing over something. Jaya looks gorgeous in this black and white picture. Sharing this throwback pic, Shweta wrote, “Darling Brother May happiness pursue you Catch you often, and, should it Lose you be waiting ahead Making a clearing for you. Today & every day. Happy Birthday!”

Take a look:

Interestingly, the day got extra special for Abhishek Bachchan on the work front as he has shared an interesting update about his upcoming project. Taking to social media, the birthday boy has announced his collaboration with R Balki for Ghoomer and revealed that he has begun shooting for Ghoomer today.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a pic of a clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s pic to seek blessings. The clapboard had the film’s name Ghoomer written on it and stated that it is being helmed by R Balki. Along with indicating that the team had just begun shooting for the movie. In the caption, Abhishek shared his excitement about the project and called it a perfect birthday present. He wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. घूमर Now spinning!”

