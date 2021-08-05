Darlings: Alia Bhatt gets a goodbye kiss from Shefali Shah, poses with Vijay Varma & others at 'shoot wrap'

Just last month, kicked off the shoot for her debut production Darlings with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the city and left fans excited. Now, it looks like it's a shoot wrap as Shefali Shah took to social media to share several photos from the celebration on Thursday. Shefali, who will be working with Alia for the first time, took to her social media handle to express how hard 'goodbyes' are for her as she shared photos from the wrap celebration.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shefali shared photos in which she could be seen smothered with love by Alia, Vijay and Roshan. Alia is seen getting a kiss from Shefali in one of the photos from the celebration. In another photo, Vijay and Alia are seen hugging Shefali. The entire team can be seen posing together with a cake cutting ceremony to mark the wrap. Sharing the photos, Shefali wrote, "Another wrap. Nothing prepares me for the good-byes #ShootWrap. All the #Darlings, thank you for creating HER with me and I’ll miss you'll sooooo much."

Take a look:

As soon as Shefali shared the photos, fans of the actress took to the comments and showered love on the Darlings team. A fan wrote, "Cannot wait to see this one. Two of my favourite actors." Another wrote, "Lovely."

The film is being co-produced by and Alia together under Red Chillies' Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film is touted to be a dark comedy that will showcase Alia and Shefali in a never-seen-before avatar.

