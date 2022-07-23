Darlings: Alia Bhatt shares new posters of her black comedy with Shefali Shah; Trailer out on July 25

Alia Bhatt’s fans have all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the actress is set to add a new feather to her cap as she is coming with her debut production Darlings. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings comes with a great ensemble including Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. In fact, the teaser of Darlings had got the audience intrigued. And now, the black comedy is once again making the headlines Alia has unveiled the trailer release date of Darlings.

Darlings trailer release date announced

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress, who is quite active on social media, has taken to her Instagram account and shared new posters of Darlings. The first poster had Alia and Shefali looking at each other with a curious expression on their face while the next one had the Raazi actress supporting Vijay Varma. The last two posters had Vijay as a victim and it was evident that he is stuck in some serious trouble. In the caption, Alia revealed that the Darlings trailer will be out on Monday (July 25). She captioned the post as, “Abhi ke liye ye photos dekho. Monday ko battings dikhaungi. #DarlingsOnNetflix”.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s post:

Neetu Kapoor’s post for Alia Bhatt’s Darlings

Needless to say, Alia’s post has got everyone excited for Darlings. Not just fans, but her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor is also looking forward to the trailer of Darlings. Taking to her Instagram story, Neetu shared the new poster of the black comedy and captioned them with stars in eyes emoticon and a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor’s post for Darlings:

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Meanwhile, apart from Darlings which is releasing on August 5, Alia is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead and will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022. Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

